It will be a free afternoon performance of salty songs at the Mattapoisett Free Public Library on Sunday, April 30, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm as the New Bedford Harbor Sea Chantey Chorus come to perform a sing-song.

Formed in 2000 under the direction of Tom Goux, the 25 plus voice chorus presents a repertoire that reflects the rich maritime heritage of New Bedford and the region. Weaving musical traditions connected to New Bedford Harbor and the New England seafarer, their performances feature the chanteys (work songs) of the Yankee sailor and whaler, ballads and ditties of global mariners, and songs of coastwise fisherfolk in North America, the Cape Verde Islands and the British Isles.

The Mattapoisett Library is located at 7 Barstow Street and is handicapped accessible.