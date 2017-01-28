NBSO Presents Strings Attached

On Saturday, February 18, the New Bedford Symphony Orchestra presents its fourth and final music director finalist in concert when Dirk Meyer conducts Strings Attached at the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center. Meyer is currently Music Director of the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra in Minnesota. The 2012 American Prize Winner in Orchestral Conducting, Meyer has guest conducted orchestras throughout the United States, Europe, South Africa, the Czech Republic, and Germany and has led many world and U.S. premieres.

The NBSO concert program begins with Miguel del Águila’s riveting The Giant Guitar. Next, award-winning pianist Sheng Cai joins the NBSO to perform Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3. Completing the program is Rachmaninoff’s lush and mesmerizing Symphony No. 2, a highlight of the late Romantic repertoire.

The concert will take place on Saturday, February 18, 7:30 pm, at the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center in downtown New Bedford. Please join us before the performance for Mr. Meyer’s pre-concert talk at 6:30 pm in the Penler Space (adjoining The Z), free and open to the public. Concert tickets are $25‒$60, with $10 student tickets (not available online). Purchase tickets through the Z box office, 508-994-2900, or online at www.nbsymphony.org. Free and convenient concert parking is available in the Z garage. There will also be an opportunity to meet Mr. Meyer at an after-concert reception in the Penler Space. Concert sponsor is BayCoast Bank; reception sponsor is Russell Morin Catering & Events.

You deserve a symphony in your life – the New Bedford Symphony! The NBSO is a professional orchestra that annually presents a concert series of classical and pops music with prize-winning guest artists from around the world, as well as a chamber music series. In addition, the NBSO’s innovative and nationally recognized educational programs reach 30,000 students each year. The NBSO is dedicated to building a community of music in the South Coast. Visit www.nbsymphony.org for more information.