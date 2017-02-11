The Tri-County Symphonic Band, under the direction of Philip Sanborn, continues its 55th concert season with a program entitled “Mozart, Mancini and Mussorgsky” on Sunday, February 12 at 3:00 pm at the Dartmouth High School Auditorium in South Dartmouth, MA

The juxtaposition of these three musical luminaries – one from the 18th century, one from the 19th century and one from the 20th century – results in an eclectic and rather enjoyable diversity of compositions.

The concert is Sunday, February 12, 3:00 pm at the Dartmouth High School Auditorium, 555 Bakerville Road, South Dartmouth.

Tickets are priced at $15 (Students $5, Children 12 and under are free) and may be purchased at The Bookstall in Marion, The Symphony Music Shop in North Dartmouth, and online through brownpapertickets.com. Any remaining tickets will be sold at the door.