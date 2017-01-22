MNHM After-School Programs

The Marion Natural History Museum will be hosting the following after-school programs:

January 25: Winter food. Now that winter has removed many of our tree’s leaves, what’s left for animals to eat? We’ll explore the diets of some of our animal neighbors and try our hand at creating a feeder for birds using items found in nature.

February 15: Looking for winter birds with the Nasketucket Bird Club. Justin Barrett will be taking us on a walking trip to the harbor to look for winter ducks and other seasonal arrivals. Please dress accordingly with warm boots, coats, and hats. Feel free to bring your binoculars.

March 8: Collections. Do you have a collection? Natural History collections started with individual home collections that were shared with others. Bring in your nature collections, such as shells, rocks, feathers, minerals etc. (no Pokémon collections, please) to share with others. We will give you a behind-the-scenes tour of the museum’s collections and talk about labelling and creating a collection box to display your collection.

March 29: Very basic computer mapping. Looking for something else to do with your computer besides playing a game? Let’s explore one of the free programs provided by the state to help explore and create a map of your town.

April 12: Herring of Southeast Massachusetts. River herring play an important role in the culture, ecology, and economies of coastal towns in Massachusetts. Because river herring are so important, many citizens dedicate a great deal of their time to protecting the rivers and ponds these fish spawn in. Rochester Herring Inspector David Watling will be coming in to share with us a little background on this important local fish species.

May 3: Our annual trip to Bird Island with the Marion Harbormaster. We will talk about some of the changes being made to the Island to give the birds more nesting area. Warning: This program fills fast, so please get your registrations in as soon as possible!

May 17: All about Worms! What’s the difference between a nightcrawler and an earthworm? These important little animals are vital to the health of our soil, and they’re fun to watch! Come join Jim and Madeleine Porter – worm enthusiasts – and explore the world of these creepy crawlies.

All programs are $6 for members or $8 for nonmembers. To register, go to the museum’s website: www.marionmuseum.org.