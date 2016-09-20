Medicare And Medication

From $0 to $48 a month, just like that. This is what someone just realized they would have had to pay with the changes to their stand-alone drug plan. Luckily, that person was able to find a better plan to keep their costs down. How? They met with a S.H.I.N.E. Counselor at the Council on Aging, and so should you. Chances are you may not really know if you need your insurance changed unless you have a review of your current plan, and there is only a small window of time to check on it. The Medicare Open Enrollment Period is October 15 to December 7 (Changes will take effect on January 1).

On Tuesday, October 18 from 4:00 to 5:00 pm, there will be a comprehensive insurance presentation by regional representatives from S.H.I.N.E. (Serving Health Information Needs of Elders) at 17 Barstow Street, Mattapoisett (COA entrance). It is highly recommended that anyone 65+ (or who will be) attend this session. Call the Mattapoisett COA at 508-758-4110 to reserve your spot at this session.

If you cannot make this session, you may also contact your local COA and ask for a trained S.H.I.N.E. Counselor who will call you back to assist you with any of the following:

– Change from original Medicare to a Medicare Advantage Plan and vice-versa.

– Switch from one Medicare Advantage Plan to another Medicare Advantage Plan.

– Switch from a Medicare Advantage Plan that doesn’t offer drug coverage to a Medicare Advantage Plan that offers drug coverage or vice-versa.

– Join a Medicare Prescription Drug Plan.

– Switch from one Medicare Prescription Drug Plan to another Medicare Prescription Drug Plan.  – Drop your Medicare prescription drug coverage completely.