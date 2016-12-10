Maureen Mills: Tomlinson Visiting Fellow in Ceramics

Noted art potter and educator Maureen Mills will be Tabor Academy’s 2016 Visiting Fellow in Ceramics. Ms. Mills has been an active studio potter in New England since the 1980s, and she has taught ceramics at the New Hampshire Institute of Art since 2001. Ms. Mills will be conducting practical demonstrations in the ceramic studio during her three-day visit from December 12-14. Through workshops, students will be introduced to her skillful work with the potter’s wheel as she produces large vases, covered jars and teapots. Ms. Mills will also share the ideas and techniques that inform the dynamic surface decoration found on her wood-fired pottery. Her surface treatments interplay bold geometric shapes by contrasting colored glazes with the raw clay surfaces, which are often inlaid with a cryptic, calligraphic script detailed in a lustrous black.

On Tuesday evening, December 13, the public is invited to her image-illustrated artist talk in the ceramic studio beginning at 6:30 pm. The event is free and open to the public.