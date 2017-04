The League of Women Voters of Marion, Mattapoisett, and Rochester will be hosting Mattapoisett’s Annual Candidates’ Meet and Greet and Town Warrant Review on Sunday, April 23 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at the Mattapoisett Free Library. Attending candidates will be given time to formally introduce themselves as well as talk about their reasons for running, experience and credentials. This event offers an opportunity for candidates to interact with the people of Mattapoisett in an informal setting.