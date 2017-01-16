Mattapoisett Woman’s Club January Meeting

Come join the Mattapoisett Woman’s Club on Thursday, January 19 at Reynard Hall of the Mattapoisett Congregational Church, 27 Church Street, Mattapoisett. We gather at 11:30 am to socialize with members, followed by a luncheon at noon. Mr. Ross Moran, Trustees of the Reservation, is our guest speaker and will talk about the Allen C. Haskell Public Gardens in New Bedford. The Allen C. Haskell Public Gardens, located in the heart of New Bedford, are six acres of landscaped gardens, historic buildings and greenhouses. Mr. Moran’s slide show will give us a tour through the gardens and the property. If you have any questions, please contact Karen Gardner at 774-377-5810.