On Thursday, November 17, Jamie Jacquart, Assistant Director for Campus Sustainability and Residential Initiatives, University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, will speak at The Mattapoisett Woman’s Club. Mr. Jacquart will discuss creating a sustainable lifestyle that takes a lifelong commitment to learning, experimenting, exploring and committing to increasingly sustainable practices. He will talk about taking a thorough inventory of one’s life – our purchase of products and services and our modes of transportation – to understand how we are living now in order to shift away from unsustainable choices. The meeting will begin at noon and is held at Reynard Hall at the Mattapoisett Congregational Church, 27 Church Street, Mattapoisett. If you have any questions, please call Karen Gardner at 774-377-5810.