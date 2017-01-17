Mattapoisett Republican Town Committee Meeting

The Mattapoisett Republican Town Committee announces its next meeting on Tuesday, January 24 at 6:00 pm at the Mattapoisett Free Public Library, 6 Barstow Street, Mattapoisett, in the downstairs conference room. Light refreshments will be served. Republican and unenrolled voters are invited to attend to celebrate the historic Republican win and talk about the election, as President Donald Trump strives to “Make American Great Again.”

There is also a regional Inauguration Blast! event on Friday, January 20 at 7:00 pm at the Mezza Luna Restaurant, 253 Main Street, Buzzards Bay. The Master of Ceremonies will be Don McKeag. Ticket price of $35 includes an Italian Buffet from antipasto to dessert. Tickets are limited and reservations are required.

For more information, contact Jane Awad, Chair, Mattapoisett Republican Town Committee at 508-813-6304 or email foreverbaracha@comcast.net.