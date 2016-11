The Mattapoisett Lions Club will hold a dinner meeting at the Pythagorean Lodge Hall, 13 Spring Street, Marion on Wednesday, November 9 at 7:00 pm. District Governor Sharon Gaudete will be the speaker. This meeting is open to men, women and couples from the Mattapoisett and Marion area. Reservations required by email to lionsmembership1@gmail.com or call 508-758-2345.