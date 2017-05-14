Mattapoisett Library to Host Artists’ Reception

The public is invited to enjoy original art and a reception on Tuesday, May 16 from 6:30 to 8:00 pm in the Mattapoisett Library’s Reading Rooms. Created by over 100 members of the community, the works have been given to Friends of the Library for their “Calling All Artists” fundraiser.

The many canvases – decorated by local artists, teens and children – are now on display and will be available for purchase beginning at the reception. One-of-a-kind 8 x 8-inch canvases can be purchased for $25 each. The proceeds benefit the Friends of the Mattapoisett Library, a nonprofit organization that supports the library’s budget needs that fall outside the town’s appropriation.

Come and enjoy hors d’oeuvres prepared by The Inn On Shipyard Park and other baked goods and soft drinks offered by the Friends.

The Mattapoisett Library is located at 7 Barstow Street.