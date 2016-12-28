Mattapoisett Kindergarten Orientation Meeting

A Parent Orientation Meeting for the parents of all children eligible to enter Kindergarten has been scheduled on Tuesday, January 24 at 6:30 pm in the Cafeteria of Center School. All parents of children eligible to attend Kindergarten are asked to attend this special informational meeting. Any child born before September 1, 2012 is eligible for enrollment in Kindergarten for the 2017-2018 school year. At this meeting, our Kindergarten teachers will be present and we will highlight our Kindergarten program and curriculum, discuss our Kindergarten Orientation Program on the first day of school, provide you with an opportunity to visit a kindergarten classroom and share other information regarding your child’s transition to Center School. In addition, school Registration Packets will be available for you to take home to complete. Mattapoisett offers a free full-day Kindergarten program. Any questions you may have will be addressed at this meeting.

Kindergarten registration dates are Tuesday, January 31 from 3:00 – 5:30 pm or on Wednesday, February 1 from 9:00 – 11:00 am in the Cafeteria at Center School. In order to have the registration process proceed in a timely manner, we are asking parents to bring completed registration packets with them when they attend registration.

If you have a child who was born before August 31, 2012 and is eligible to enter Kindergarten, but will not be entering Kindergarten and/or will be attending a private Kindergarten, please call the office at Center School (508-758-2521) to notify us of your decision not to enter your child in Center School for the 2017-2018 school year. This will enable us to keep an accurate count of the number of students who will be entering Center School. If you know of a child who is eligible to enter Kindergarten and they did not receive this information about our orientation/registration in the mail, please have them contact Center School so that a registration packet can be forwarded to them.

We look forward to seeing you on January 24 and welcoming you to the Center School community!