Mattapoisett Halloween Parade

It’s that time of year again. Thanks to the generosity of business owners, we have been able to continue presenting The Mattapoisett Police Halloween Parade for over 50 years. This year, the parade will be held at Center School on Monday, October 31 at 6:00 pm.

Your continued support enables us to provide a multitude of unique prizes for the most creative costumes. The winners range from pre-kindergarten to high school. Through your support, our officers also provide over 350 generous bags of candy for children to take home. We talk to the children about Halloween safety tips at their all-school meetings and provide them with glow sticks the night of the parade. With your partnership, we make Halloween a positive unique experience that only a community like Mattapoisett can provide.

If you would like to help us continue to provide this one-of-a-kind event, please feel free to mail your donation to the Mattapoisett Police Halloween Fund, P.O. Box 436, Mattapoisett, MA 02739.

Residents of all ages, feel free to come and join us on October 31. Thank you for your continued support of the Mattapoisett Police Department.