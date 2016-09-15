The second annual chowder competition hosted by the Mattapoisett Firefighters Association will be held on September 18 from 12:00 to 4:00 pm behind the Knights of Columbus in Mattapoisett. Heavily attended last year, the Firefighters Association has broadened the event with more kids’ activities than last year in anticipation of a larger turn out.

Split into two categories – Public Safety and Professional Establishment – there will be various batches of chowder to sample. Judges will choose their top three favorite chowders in each category and there is also a people’s choice award in each category. The Mattapoisett firefighters will have affordable hot dogs and burgers ready on the grills for those who want to enjoy the event but aren’t too keen on chowder.

“We are looking forward to building on the success of last year’s event. With the help of our sponsors, we are able to bring it to the next level this year and hold it under large tents and add more kid activities to make this a family-friendly event to raise money for a great organization,” said Tim Murray, a Mattapoisett firefighter who is helping to organize the event.

In addition to great food and fun kids’ activities, there will also be raffles, antique fire apparatus, music, and more. The funds raised by this event help to train the firefighters, teach fire safety and prevention to Mattapoisett residents, and purchase and donate needed fire equipment, along with other charitable endeavors.

“This is such a great event, not only for our association, but for our whole community. It brings all the Fire Department staff together to help raise money for a great cause while having a lot of fun,” said Mattapoisett Fire Chief Andrew Murray.

Visit the Mattapoisett Firefighters Chowder Competition Facebook page for more information and updates. Tickets are $10 with kids under 12 free and are available at the Mattapoisett Fire Station during normal business hours as well as at the door.