Mattapoisett Democratic Town Caucus

The Mattapoisett Democratic Town Committee will hold its annual caucus on Saturday, March 25 from 10:15 to 10:45 am in the conference room of the Mattapoisett Library, 7 Barstow Street, to elect delegates to the State Democratic Convention that will be held at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, MA on Saturday, June 3. All Mattapoisett residents registered as Democrats are eligible for election but must be physically present at the caucus.

Following the brief caucus, from 10:45 am to 12:00 pm, Massachusetts State Representative Dylan Fernandes, who was elected in November of 2015 to serve the Barnstable, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket district, will share his experiences as a first-time candidate for public office. During his presentation, Representative Fernandes will discuss his experiences working in campaigns for Elizabeth Warren and Maura Healey and how he came to the decision to run for office himself. He will share with the audience the organizing and campaigning processes needed to be a successful candidate. Representative Fernandes, age 27, is one of Massachusetts’ youngest state representatives.

If you have ever considered running for public office or if you are just curious to learn what drives some people to want to serve the public in a political office, you will find this talk very informative.

The public is welcome to this event regardless of political affiliation.