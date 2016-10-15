On Sunday, October 23 at 2:00 pm, the Mattapoisett Historical Society will host a presentation about Mass Save home energy assessments at the museum, 5 Church Street, for community residents.

No-cost energy assessments by Mass Save energy specialists can give you a plan to help you save money and energy and live more comfortably by improving your home’s energy performance. Mr. William Stack, supervisor of residential energy & efficiency for Eversource Energy, will conduct the presentation.

Cold weather is coming. Is your home (whether historic or not) up to the worst winter can bring? It’s a great time to learn about no-cost home energy assessments, develop an energy savings plan, and benefit from various financial incentives, including equipment rebates and low-cost financing.

Learn:

– How to conserve energy in your home;

– How to improve your home’s comfort, safety, and value; and

– How to identify energy savings opportunities.

Everyone is welcome. Admission is always free for MHS members; non-members pay just $5.

MHS programs are supported in part by a grant from the Mattapoisett Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency.