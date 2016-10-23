Marion Halloween Parade

The volunteer witches of the Marion Art Center have been brewing up plans for the annual Halloween Parade around the town on Monday, October 31. Costumed characters of all ages are welcome to be a part of this fun family event. Participants should meet at the Marion Music Hall (corner of Front Street and Cottage Street) at 4:00 pm. Under the direction of Hannah Moore, the Sippican Elementary School Styxx Drum Corps will lead the parade followed by witches, goblins, princesses, ghosts and all sorts of spooky and amusing spirits. The parade route goes south on Front Street, then up Main Street, north onto Spring Street and back down Cottage to the Music Hall. Marchers are invited into the Music Hall, where surprise goody bags will be handed out by the good, kind witches of the Marion Art Center. Come one, come all.

The Marion Art Center, a not-for-profit organization, is proud to sponsor this annual community event and invites everyone to participate. The Marion Art Center has been promoting the visual and performing arts in the community since 1957 and is located at 80 Pleasant Street, Marion, MA 02738.