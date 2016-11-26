Marion COA, December Lectures

The Waterfront Memory Café will meet every Wednesday in December at the Marion Music Hall on Front Street. Anyone living with early onset or moderate dementia/Alzheimer’s and their family or care partner are invited to attend. Please call the COA office, 508-748-3570, for more details. Free, open to the community, you do not have to be a Marion resident.

Marion COA Learning and Lecture Series meets every Monday at the Music Hall, 164 Front Street at 12:45 pm. The lecture series is free and open to the community.

– December 5: New England Pie: History Under a Crust. Pie has been a delectable centerpiece of Yankee tables since Europeans first landed on New England’s shores in the 17th century. With a satisfying variety of savory and sweet, author Robert Cox takes a bite out of the history of pie and pie-making in the region. From the crackling topmost crust to the bottom layer, explore the origin and evolution of popular ingredients like the Revolutionary roots of the Boston cream. One month at a time, celebrate the seasonal fixings that fill New Englanders’ favorite dessert from apple and cherry to pumpkin and squash. With interviews from local bakers, classic recipes and some modern twists on beloved standards, this mouthwatering history of New England pies offers something for every appetite.

– December 12: Santa of the Lighthouses. Santa … does he really exist? For the lighthouse keepers of the New England Coast, there was never any doubt. From Christmas 1936 to Christmas 1980, Edward Rowe Snow, a high school teacher, rented a pilot and a plane and dropped holiday presents to the keepers and their families stationed at some of the most desolate lighthouses on the eastern seaboard. Join author John Galluzzo as he chronicles the adventure and hardship on his missions to deliver “love from above.”

– December 19: A Country Christmas. Celebrate the Holidays with a musical performance by Yesterday’s Country Band.

– December 26: Holiday, no lecture.