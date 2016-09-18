Marion Art Center Opening

The Marion Art Center is pleased to announce the upcoming opening of an exhibition of coastal landscapes by Peggy Call-Conley and Deidre Tao. From Friday, September 30 to Friday, November 11, both of the Art Center’s galleries will be filled with paintings by two talented artists. A reception in their honor will be held on Friday, September 30 at the Marion Art Center from 6:00 – 8:00 pm. The Marion Art Center is a not-for-profit organization located at 80 Pleasant Street, Marion. The reception is free and open to the public, as is admission to the exhibit during regular gallery hours (Tuesday – Friday, 1:00 to 5:00 pm and Saturday, 10:00 am to 2:00 pm).