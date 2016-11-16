Marion Art Center Holiday Shop Opening

The Marion Art Center will kick off the holiday season with a gala opening of its Annual Holiday Shop on Friday, November 18 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Guests can enjoy the sounds of Truman Terrell on piano as they shop, and refreshments will also be served. Both galleries will feature unique and limited edition gifts in ceramics, fiber, photographs, wood, jewelry, paintings, glass, collage, toys, painted furniture and more. Several dozen artisan vendors from throughout New England are represented, and their original works will be available for purchase through Saturday, December 17. Holiday Shop hours will be Tuesday – Friday from 1:00 to 5:00 pm and Saturday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Admission is free and all are welcome to browse the galleries for the perfect gift.