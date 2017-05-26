Marion Art Center Framing Workshop

As any artist or art aficionado knows, the purpose of custom framing is to find the best frame and matting design to enhance the elements of one’s artwork. On Wednesday, June 14 at 7:00 pm, the Marion Art Center will explore the framing process in a workshop/discussion offered in conjunction with Riverside Art’s Stephanie Stroud. Artists can learn to design and frame their work in a do-it-yourself format. Ms. Stroud will discuss selecting a frame style and design, matting options and cutting, archival mounting techniques, glass selection and cutting and frame options – ready made vs. custom, as well as fitting and finishing. This program is free and open to the public. As space is limited, please call 508-748-1266 or email marionartcenter@verizon.net to reserve your spot.