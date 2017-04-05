Marion Art Center Annual Meeting

The annual meeting of the Marion Art Center will be held on Tuesday, April 11 at 7:00 pm in the Patsy Francis Gallery, at 80 Pleasant Street. All members are invited to attend. Annual reports will be presented and officers and new members of the board of directors will be elected. The Art Center is comprised of two galleries, a small theater and a studio. Monthly gallery exhibitions are scheduled year-round in a variety of media and styles, and the Center hosts openings for each show, receiving a nominal commission on the sales. The MAC theatre produces several productions throughout the year. The Center offers a full schedule of classes in visual and performing arts year-round to both children and adults. For more information, visit www.marionartcenter.org.