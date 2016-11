The Marion Police Brotherhood Annual Senior Citizens Holiday Dinner will be held at the Marion Music Hall on Saturday, December 3. Doors open at 11:30 am and dinner will be served at noon. Open to Marion residents, residents may bring one guest; free admission (must rsvp by November 26). To rsvp, contact the Marion Council on Aging, Marion Town House, 2 Spring Street, call 508-748-3570 with questions/rsvp, or email adicarlo@marionma.gov.