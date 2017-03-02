March Programs at the Plumb Library

Register to learn about the ukulele. The class will be held on Friday, March 3 at 3:30 pm at the Library, 17 Constitution Way, Rochester, and will be led by Ms. Lillie, a talented ukulele player, now a freshman in college. She will have some ukes with her, but bring your own if you have one. This class is best for children ages 9 and up and is limited to six attendees, so register now on the Plumb Library Events Calendar found on the website, www.plumblibrary.com. There may be more classes in the future, if there is enough interest.

For their March book, “Just the Facts” Nonfiction Book Discussion Group will be reading A Deadly Wandering: A Tale of Tragedy and Redemption in the Age of Attention by Matt Richtel. New York Times journalist Richtel interweaves the cutting-edge science of attention with the tensely plotted story of a mysterious car accident and its aftermath to answer some of the defining questions of our time: What is technology doing to us? Can our minds keep up with the pace of change? How can we find balance? Richtel parallels the accident with scientific finding regarding human attention and the impact of technology on our brains. We will discuss this book on Thursday, March 16 at 6:30 pm.

The Rochester Council on Aging Book Group will meet on Tuesday, March 21 at 10:15 am to discuss The End-of-Your-Life Book Club by Will Schwalbe. The Rochester Council on Aging is on Dexter Lane. Books are available at the Plumb Library. Please bring your library card to the meeting.

The Café Parlez’ selection for March is The Little Paris Bookshop by Nina George. Monsieur Perdu calls himself a literary apothecary. From his floating bookstore in a barge on the Seine, he prescribes novels for the hardships of life. The only person he can’t seem to heal through literature is himself; he’s still haunted by heartbreak after his great love disappeared. She left him with only a letter that he has never opened. We will discuss this book on Thursday, March 30 at 6:30 pm. Books are available at the desk.

Did you know there are vampires in your house? Don’t start wearing garlic just yet, though. These are “power vampires,” using up electric power just sitting there, turned off. They could be the coffeemaker, the computer, the game system, or the printer. You can borrow our Electric Usage Meter to see how much power these vampires are consuming in your home and take steps to unplug them, if possible. This will cut down on your electric usage and save you money on your next electric bill. Thanks to Eversource for the donation of this meter. Call the library at 508-763-8600 to reserve the meter or for more information.