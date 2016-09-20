Machacam Club Meeting

The Machacam Club will hold the first meeting of the new year on October 5 at the Legion Hall at 3 Depot Street. Social time is 5:30 pm; dinner is at 6:00pm.

The meal will be lasagna, tossed salad, garlic bread and pie for dessert. Our speaker for the evening will be Catherine Heuberger. Catherine has held the office of Town Clerk since 2014, and this will be her first visit with us. Catherine will report on her first two plus years. One change, in particular, will be of interest to all, namely the “Early Vote Program.” Catherine has been asked to be prepared to discuss this change, which is effective in November with the presidential election, and the action that is being taken concerning the fear of a “hacked” election.

Callers and members are asked to bear in mind the importance of call list accuracy. Caller lists should be done and reported no later than 9:00 pm on Monday, October 3 by email to GPFNR@aol.com or by phone to Mike at 508-758-9311. Members with requests can contact Mike by phone at 508-758-9311 no later than 9:00 am on Tuesday, October 4.