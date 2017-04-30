The Machacam Club will hold the final meeting of the year on May 3 at Post 280 at 5:30 pm. Social time is 5:30 pm; dinner is at 6:00 pm.

The meal will be lasagna, tossed salad, garlic bread, and pie for dessert. In lieu of a speaker, this will be our First Annual Business Meeting. I will present our accomplishments during this past year, and take a look ahead at the next year. I also would like to extend my appreciation to all who did make it a very successful year.

Callers and members are asked to bear in mind the importance of call list accuracy. Caller lists should be done and reported no later than 9:00 pm on Monday, May 1 by email to GPFNR@AOL.COM or by phone to Mike at 508-758-9311. Members with requests or changes can contact Mike by phone at 508-758-9311 no later than 9:00 am on Tuesday, May 2.