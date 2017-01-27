The Machacam Club will hold the February meeting on February 1 at the Legion Hall at 3 Depot Street. Social time is 5:30 pm; dinner is at 6:00 pm.

The meal will be ham & beans with pie for dessert. Courtesy of Chuck McCullough, our speaker for the evening will be Jennifer McIntyre, President of the Mattapoisett Historical Society. Jennifer will relate some of the history of the Society and some goals and programs for the future. Jennifer has been the President for the past three years when she replaced Seth upon his retirement.

Callers and members are asked to bear in mind the importance of call list accuracy. Caller lists should be done and reported no later than 9:00 pm on Monday, January 30 by email to gpfnr@aol.com or by phone to Mike at 508-758-9311. Members with requests can contact Mike by phone at 508-758-9311 no later than 9:00 am on Tuesday, January 31.