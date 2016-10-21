The Machacam Club will hold its monthly meeting on November 2 at the Legion Hall at 3 Depot Street. Social time is 5:30 pm; dinner is at 6:00 pm.

The meal will be a traditional ham & bean supper with pie for dessert. Our speaker for the evening will be Robert G. Moore, ESQ. Bobby’s subject is not Estate Planning but, as requested, will be reminisces of his early days (1950-1960) as a young boy growing up in the small town of Mattapoisett. More than likely, it will be filled with Bobby’s special brand of humor as he gives us all a great trip through the past.

Callers and members are asked to bear in mind the importance of call list accuracy. Caller lists should be done and reported no later than 9:00 pm on Monday, October 31 by email to GPFNR@AOL.COM or by phone to Mike at 508-758-9311. Members with requests can contact Mike by phone at 508-758-9311 no later than 9:00 am on Tuesday, November 1.