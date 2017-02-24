Renowned Irish mystic Lorna Byrne and English author and publisher Mark Booth are joining forces to kick off the Marion Institute’s 2017 Connector Series with “Living in Two Worlds” on March 25. Together, they will explore the intertwining roles of the feminine and masculine as illustrated in the world of mythology and alchemy, offer spiritual guidance, and answer questions from the audience.

As long as she can remember, Ms. Byrne has seen angels with as much clarity as the rest of us see other people. Although she sees them every day, Ms. Byrne did not talk about it until seven years ago. Since then, the diminutive, soft-spoken mystic has become an international bestselling author. Her books, Angels in my Hair, Stairways to Heaven, A Message of Hope from the Angels, and Love from Heaven have been translated into 30 languages. Ms. Byrne has been featured extensively in worldwide television, radio and print media, including CNN, NBC Today, BBC, The London Times, and The Economist.

“Like Teresa of Avila, Therese of Lisieux, Paramhansa Yogananda, and Rudolf Steiner, she has exceptional access to spiritual realms and spiritual beings,” said Mr. Booth. “In fact, in Lorna Byrne’s case, she can’t tune out. This other realm is present to her all the time, intermingling with the material world and influencing it.”

Mr. Booth, who sometimes writes under the pen name Jonathan Black, is the author of The Secret History of the World, The Secret History of Dante, and The Sacred History. Mr. Booth studied philosophy and theology at Oxford’s Oriel College. His books are the result of a lifetime spent researching and publishing theological, philosophical and spiritual texts.

This all-day spiritual journey will take place at TownePlace Suites Wareham and includes breakfast and lunch. Tickets cost $100 and are available at give.classy.org or by calling 508-748-0816.

