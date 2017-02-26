Join the Tabor community for the next Science@Work Lecture on February 28 at 6:30 pm. Dr. Karl Kistler and his students will share an update on the school’s progress with the Lemelson-MIT InvenTeam grant they received in September. Kistler will share the collaborative story of how Tabor students have worked together creatively in teams to create “Sammy the Seabot,” an ROV device to monitor water quality variables in Buzzards Bay.

Last fall, Tabor was awarded a $10,000 Lemelson-MIT InvenTeam grant to create the device, just one of 15 high schools nationwide to be selected by the prestigious program. Kistler thought that combining engineering with marine science for this project was the right path for Tabor students. He shared, “Sammy will be operated remotely via a tether or programmed to function autonomously to collect water samples and take various measurements.” The students hope that this device “would be useful to our marine science classes, the Town of Marion, the Buzzards Bay Coalition, and other researchers.”

This initiative of the Lemelson-MIT Program aims to inspire a new generation of inventors and to empower a legacy of inventors through activities that inspire youth, honor role models, and encourage creativity and problem solving.

The free and open lecture will take place on Tuesday, February 28 at 6:30 pm in Lyndon South Auditorium in the Stroud Academic Center, 232 Front Street, Marion, MA 02738.