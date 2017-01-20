The Elizabeth Taber Library presents our first Lego Challenge Event on Tuesday, January 24 at 3:00 pm for children ages 10 and up. The first 10 minutes of this program will be unstructured building play, followed by three timed challenges such as building a piece of furniture, building a mode of transportation and building the tallest tower. Registration is required. To register, please call the library at 508-748-1252 or email Mrs. Grey at rgrey@sailsinc.org. We also welcome any donations of clean, gently used Lego pieces and Lego boards.