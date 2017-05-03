May the 4th be with you! Join us at the Joseph H. Plumb Memorial Library, 17 Constitution Way, Rochester, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm on Thursday, May 4 for “Learning about Instruments #4: the String Section.” Former RMS string teacher and library trustee Ms. Phoebe Butler will be here with many stringed instruments and special guests! We are excited to also welcome former Mattapoisett strings teacher, Ms. Jean West, library director, Ms. Gail with her dulcimer, local musician/guitar teacher, Mr. Scott Bissonnette on guitar, and Ms. Audrey, local student, with her ukuleles. Best for ages 5 and up, but all family members welcome. Space is limited, so register on the Events Calendar.