The movie Jaws will be shown at the Marion Music Hall on Friday, October 14 at 7:00 pm. This movie has given us all second thoughts about swimming in the ocean as we plunge in. It is Stephen Spielberg’s Halloween horror story about the dangers of a great white shark that has begun to feast on humans. Three key figures are brought forward to save the day by bringing them together on a small fishing boat hired to capture and destroy the monster. The weaving of the personalities of the police chief, the young shark expert, and the wise old shark hunter allows us to understand the complex nature of the characters in a degree of detail rarely seen in film. Jaws is presented by the Sippican Historical Society and the Marion Council on Aging. The movie is shown without charge and the popcorn is free. Come early to hear Truman Terrell on the piano and Bob Sanderson on the clarinet provide us with pleasant music before the movie begins. David Pierce will offer some comments at the end of the show for those who would like to stay.