Ides of March Postcard Campaign

The Mattapoisett Democratic Town Committee is hosting a Postcard Party on Tuesday, March 14 from 3: 00 to 5:30 pm in the lower conference room of the Mattapoisett Library, 7 Barstow Street.

Plan to drop in during the party with your friends, neighbors, and family including your children to write postcards to President Trump expressing your dissatisfaction with his policies and appointments. This event is part of a national campaign to flood the White House with mail from disgruntled citizens.

We’ll have pink postcards, stamps, and popcorn. Feel free to bring your own snacks, too. The MDTC will mail all of the postcards on March 15.

If you are looking for a way that you can participate actively in the present resistance movement to the Trump presidency and are anxious to talk and share with other like-minded people, this could be the perfect event for you. You do not have to be a member of the Mattapoisett Democratic Town Committee to attend our Postcard Party.