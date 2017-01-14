How to Stay Secure On Line & In Line

On Friday, January 13, Robin Putnam, a Research and Special Projects Manager for the Massachusetts Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation, will present a program on consumer safety to include such topics as how to avoid identity theft, online security, scams and fraud prevention, and how to spot and avoid credit card skimming devices. Bring your questions on how to stay secure on line and in line.

We will meet at 12:30 pm for finger food luncheon, tea/coffee and sweets. Following, we will have a business meeting at 1:00 pm and our program should start at 1:30 pm. Traditionally, our club meets on the second Friday of the month, September through March, with our annual meeting on the last Friday in April. Our meetings are open to anyone who is interested. Our on-site meetings are held at our clubhouse “Handy’s Tavern” at 152 Front Street, Marion. Please park at the Landing Wharf Parking Lot across from the Marion Music Hall. Non-members are charged a $5 guest fee. For Sippican Woman’s Club membership information, contact Jeanne Lake at 508-748-0619 or visit our website: www.sippicanwomansclub.org.