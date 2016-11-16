Ever want to learn more about birds, become a birder, or just engage more with the birds in your backyard? Nasketucket Bird Club’s president, Justin Barrett, will present “From Beginner to Bird Guy – How I Became a Birder” with tips, tricks, and stories, including those from other bird club members.

All are welcome. Join the club at 7:00 pm on Thursday, November 17 at the Mattapoisett Public Library, 7 Barstow Street. The entrance located on the south side of Barstow Street is handicap accessible. The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Carolyn Longworth at bvm1290@comcast.net or visit the club website at massbird.org/Nasketucket.