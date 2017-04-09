Holy Week at FCCM

The First Congregational Church of Marion welcomes all to the many special worship services and activities during Holy Week this year.

– April 9 at 10:00 am: Palm Sunday Service in the Sanctuary at 28 Main Street in Marion, with the Reading of the Passion Narrative according to St. Matthew.

– April 13 at 7:00 pm: Maundy Thursday Service in the Sanctuary with Holy Communion and Tenebrae.

– April 14 from 12:00 – 3:00 pm: Traditional Good Friday Observance with the Sanctuary open for silent meditation and prayer.

– April 16 at 6:00 am: Easter Sunrise Service at Silvershell Beach

– April 16 at 10:00 am: Easter Celebratory Service in the Sanctuary, followed by Fellowship Hour in the Vestry and an Easter Egg Hunt for children.

All are welcome to these special Holy Week observances. The Sanctuary is handicapped accessible with an elevator.