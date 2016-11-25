Holiday Spirit at Pops Concerts

Maestro David MacKenzie returns as guest conductor of the New Bedford Symphony Orchestra for a special family holiday treat. Choose from two performances of Family Holiday Pops on December 17 at the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center: a 3:30 pm children’s matinee or a 7:00 pm evening performance. The earlier show is perfect for kids and grandkids, with a visit from Santa and a gift for each child. This wonderful holiday tradition makes the perfect gift for the whole family. The evening program has a bit more music and a bit less Santa, with three additional pieces performed by the orchestra. Featured at both performances are advanced members of the New Bedford Symphony Youth Orchestra, who will sit side-by-side with our professional musicians, as well as the talented local singing troupe Showstoppers.

This holiday season, the NBSO is partnering with Rise Up for Homes to help them build community awareness and to meet the complex needs of homeless individuals and families in our community. We will be holding a clothing drive at The Z on December 17 during our Family Holiday Pops concerts. Warm hats, gloves, scarves, socks, and blankets will be collected for distribution to South Coast families by Rise Up for Homes.

Holiday Pops tickets are $15–$38, with student tickets always $10 (available only through box office, not online). Purchase Holiday Pops tickets through the Z box office in person (684 Purchase Street, New Bedford), by phone (508-994-2900) during box office hours: Mon-Tue-Wed-Fri, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm; Thu, 10:00 am – 7:00 pm; Sat, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm, or purchase online 24/7 at www.nbsymphony.org.

If you know someone who loves music, treat them to an NBSO gift subscription. By subscribing to any three or more NBSO performances, you’ll get discounted ticket prices, too. Visit nbsymphony.org to learn more about the second half of our exciting 2016-2017 concert season.

The NBSO’s classical and pops concerts are held at the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center in downtown New Bedford. Free and convenient concert parking is available in the Z garage.

You deserve a symphony in your life: the New Bedford Symphony. The NBSO is a professional orchestra that annually presents a concert series of classical and pops music with prize-winning guest artists from around the world, as well as a chamber music series. In addition, the NBSO’s innovative and nationally recognized educational programs reach 30,000 students each year. The NBSO is dedicated to building a community of music in the South Coast. Visit www.nbsymphony.org for more information.