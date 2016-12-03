Stop by The First Congregational Church of Marion on Saturday, December 10 from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm for the 26th Annual Holiday Luncheon. Enjoy a delicious lunch stop while on the Sippican Woman’s Club Holiday House Tour or come by for a welcome break from the holiday rush.

The favorite hot chicken salad will be featured, along with cranberry gelatin salad, assorted homemade breads, beverages, plus cheesecake for dessert. The cost of the luncheon is $11 and tickets will be available at The Bookstall and at the door.

New this year: a Cookie Walk will be held at the same time as the luncheon. Some of the best bakers of the church will be busy making their signature cookies for this sale.

Your first step on the Cookie Walk will be to pick up a beautifully decorated cookie box. Next you get to fill your box with a dozen of your favorite (or new favorite) cookies from the wonderful assortment offered. The boxes are then artfully tied up in baker’s twine. The cost of each box of cookies is $10. These cookie boxes make a perfect hostess gift or a special treat when company pops in!

The Holiday Luncheon and Cookie Walk will be held in The First Congregational Church Community Center (same building which houses Penny Pinchers), 144 Front Street (rear of parking lot), Marion. Parking is available at the rear of the parking lot to the right. Additional parking is available at Island Wharf.