Make your list and check it twice. Get your holiday shopping done early. The Mattapoisett Congregational Church’s annual Holiday Fair will be held on Saturday, December 3 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. A host of holiday ‘shops’ will be featured in Reynard Hall, 27 Church Street, Mattapoisett.

You will find all your favorites: handmade and knitted items, jewelry, heirloom treasures in silver, crystal and china, as well as never-been-used gifts and holiday decorations. The busy holiday season can be made less stressful with the purchase of delicious homemade goodies and already prepared frozen entrees.

Make your list and check it twice. Park the car once. Get all your holiday shopping done in one day and enjoy this most beautiful season amidst a quaint, seaside village.

For additional information, please call the church office at 508-758-2671 or email mattcong@verizon.net.