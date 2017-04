Elizabeth Taber Library presents Henna Workshop with Mandy on Thursday, April 27 from 3:00 – 5:00 pm. This workshop is for teenagers 13 and up. Pre-registration is required. Please stop by or call the library at 508-748-1252 or email Mrs. Grey at rgrey@sailsinc.org. Henna tattoos are natural, beautiful and temporary. With luck tattoos can last 1-2 weeks.