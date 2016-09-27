The Elizabeth Taber Library will hold a Growing Garlic Workshop on Tuesday, September 27 at 4:00 pm. Interest in growing garlic has been on the rise for several years. If it is something you’ve wanted to try, this is your chance to pick up some tips from local resident and grower Kristi Marshall. Kristi will introduce several different varieties of garlic that she grows and provide instructions for planting, growing, harvesting and storing garlic. Garlic is planted during the fall in northern climates. Limited seed stock will be available for purchase for those who are ready to get started this season. Registration is required for this program. To register, please stop by or call the Elizabeth Taber Library at 508-748-1252.