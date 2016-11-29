Great Decisions Program

2017 brings exciting new topics for “Great Decisions,” a Foreign Policy Association discussion group sponsored by the Mattapoisett Woman’s Club and held at the Mattapoisett Library. The discussions will begin on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 and continue for eight consecutive weeks on Wednesdays from 1:00 to 3:00 pm. The group will meet in the conference room at the Mattapoisett Library, 7 Barstow Street, Mattapoisett, where there is an accessible entrance and elevator.

The topics are: The Future of Europe, Trade and Politics, Conflict in the South China Sea, Saudi Arabia in Transition, U.S. Foreign Policy and Petroleum, Latin America’s Political Pendulum, Prospects for Afghanistan and Pakistan, and Nuclear Security.

The fees for the Foreign Policy Association discussion series booklet and one two-part DVD for classroom showing, plus refreshments and a donation to the library will be $35 each. If you are two people sharing one book, your fee is $45 (for fees & one Book). Please make checks payable to The Mattapoisett Woman’s Club and mail to The Mattapoisett Woman’s Club, P.O. Box 1444, Mattapoisett, MA 02739 by deadline of Wednesday, January 4, 2017. Please note on check: For Great Decisions. The class limit is 25, and sign up is first-come, first-serve basis. The books will be handed out at the Library ten days prior to the first day of class.

You will find this a stimulating community experience; we look forward to your participation.