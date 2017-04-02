Gosforth’s Fete at Tabor Academy

Student actors visiting Tabor Academy from Ellesmere College, a high school in England, will present a comical show to the Tabor and Tri-Town community on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at 7:00 pm in Tabor’s Will Parker Black Box Theatre located on the second floor of Hoyt Hall at 235 Front Street, Marion. The show is free and open to the public, but please call 508-748-2000 to reserve a seat.

The English visitors are here on exchange for one week after Tabor students visited them in England over their March break, sharing their rendition of The Laramie Project. The exchange has been taking place every other year for over 20 years.

The show the English cast will present, Gosforth’s Fete, is an English farce by Alan Ayckborn done in one 40-minute act. The scene is a tea tent being prepared for an afternoon fete into which Councillor Emma Pearce enters and meets Milly, who is organizing the tea along with local landlord, Gosforth, Milly’s secret lover. The affair is revealed to Milly’s fiancé as the spotty sound system they are trying to fix for the event finally cooperates just as he enters the scene. Ominous weather, the local vicar’s gossip, a marching band and a pack of unruly children set the stage for a hilarious comeuppance for Mr. Gosforth.

Come enjoy the farce and a good laugh on Saturday or Sunday at 7:00 pm in the Black Box at Tabor Academy.