Explore the wetlands and vernal pools at The Bogs (138 Acushnet Road, Mattapoisett) to find frogs on a fun, family-friendly evening walk with the Buzzards Bay Coalition on Friday, May 26 at 6:30 pm.

During the walk, we’ll listen for the melodic sounds of frogs and use nets and buckets to safely catch a few amphibian friends to see up-close. Participants will also learn a few fun facts about the frogs and other special species that live in the Mattapoisett River valley.

This walk is free and open to all. Pre-registration is required. To RSVP or to get more information, visit www.savebuzzardsbay.org/events/frogs-at-the-bogs-may-26-2017/ or contact the Buzzards Bay Coalition at 508-999-6363 ext. 219 or bayadventures@savebuzzardsbay.org.