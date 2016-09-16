The Friends of Plumb Library will hold their annual book sale on Saturday, September 24 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm at the Fellowship Hall of the First Congregational Church, 11 Constitution Way, Rochester. Books, CDs, DVDs, games, and more will be on sale at great prices. The Junior Friends will also be holding a bake sale at the same time. Donations for the book sale may be left at the library during business hours until Thursday, September 22 at 5:30 pm. Volunteers are needed for set-up on Friday, September 23 and during the sale on Saturday, September 24. Please call the library at 508-763-8600 or drop by to sign up. Volunteers receive 50% off their purchases. For more information, call the library or email info@plumblibrary.com.