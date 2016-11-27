Friends of Plumb Library Holiday Fair

The Friends of Plumb Library will hold their annual Holiday Fair on Saturday, December 3 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Plumb Library, 17 Constitution Way, Rochester. Featured will be the Silent Auction, offering handmade items, gift baskets of many types, and gift certificates from local businesses; the famous Bake Sale; the Rochester Historical Society selling their T-shirts and books on local history; Essential Oils make-and-take; Pampered Chef; Avon; and a visit from author Nancy Cote. There will be entertainment and a visit from Santa. Donations are being accepted for the Auction until Wednesday, November 30, and for the Bake Sale, starting on Friday, December 2. Sign-up sheets are at the library’s circulation desk. For more information, please call the library at 508-763-8600 or email info@plumblibrary.com.