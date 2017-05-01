Fresh Air Zumba, Free Classes for Everyone

Every Thursday beginning May 4 (through June 8) from 10:00 – 11:00 am, join us on the grounds located between the Elizabeth Taber Library and Marion Town House, Spring Street for a free 1-hour Zumba class with certified fitness instructor Pati Cautillo. In the event of rain, the class will be held at the Marion Music Hall, 164 Front Street.

This community wide event is co-sponsored by the Elizabeth Taber Library and Marion Council on Aging and is open to everyone regardless of age. No registration required, comfortable clothing and a water bottle are recommended. For more information, please call the Marion Council on Aging, 508-748-3570.