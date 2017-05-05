Fresh Air Zumba, Free Class

Every Thursday starting May 4 through June 8, join us at 10:00 am on the grounds located between the Elizabeth Taber Library and the Marion Town House, Spring Street, for a free 1-hour Zumba class with certified instructor Pati Cautillo.

This community-wide event is co-sponsored by the Elizabeth Taber Library and Marion Council on Aging and is open to everyone regardless of age. No pre-registration is required; comfortable clothing and a water bottle are suggested. In the event of rain, the class will be held at the Marion Music Hall, 164 Front Street.